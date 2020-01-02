The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is recognizing Congressman Mike Johnson (R-LA) for his letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) seeking preservation of the consent decree found in the case of U.S. v. Association of Casualty and Surety Companies, et al.

In the letter dated Dec. 19, 2019, Johnson stresses that he “heard from numerous concerned constituents – many of whom are small businessmen and women who support this administration’s policies – who continually express how this consent decree continues to promote competition and remains in the best interest of the American consumer.” Johnson also said he believes “the merits of this particular decree and its continued relevance warrant strong consideration for continuation.”

This letter signifies support from a well-respected Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee who also serves as chairman of the Republican Study Committee, a group of over 100 of the most conservative Republicans in the House.

The letter comes exactly one month following a joint bipartisan letter “expressing support for keeping this important decree in place” from Senate Judiciary Committee members Sen. Kennedy (R-LA) and Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT).

In April 2019, the DOJ announced plans to review nearly 1,300 antitrust judgments enacted without end dates. In August, the 1963 Consent Decree was identified as one of the actions proposed for termination as part of a much larger deregulatory initiative by the current administration.