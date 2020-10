CARSTAR Ranked Again Among Top 100 Franchises

CARSTAR has risen in its rank among the top 100 in Franchise Times magazine’s Top 200, the most comprehensive ranking of the 500 largest U.S. franchise systems.

Read more here.

Fix Auto USA Expands in Los Angeles

Fix Auto USA has welcomed Maserati-certified Fix Auto Walnut in Los Angeles to its rapidly growing network.

Read more here.