Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Gifts Recycled Ride to Orlando Single Mom

Crash Champions recently partnered with the NABC, GEICO and local partners to change the life of a deserving local single mother and her family.

Lean, Green Facility Delivers Bottom-Line Impact for Maaco of Hayward, Calif.

David Co didn’t plan to overhaul his facility to be environmentally friendly, but when he got a face full of sanding dust while walking through his Maaco location, he knew something had to be done.

Green Repairs Driving Next Chapter for Seattle CARSTAR

When the Murray family patriarch Bj Bjorneby founded Bjorneby’s Auto Rebuild in the Seattle area some 50 years ago, he never could have envisioned electric vehicles (EVs) — never mind fixing them.

Abra Owner Powers Business with Solar Energy

At Abra Auto Body locations around the country, facility owners are turning to solar power to decrease their environmental footprint and grow their bottom line.

