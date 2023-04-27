 Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 24.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Gifts Recycled Ride to Orlando Single Mom

Crash Champions recently partnered with the NABC, GEICO and local partners to change the life of a deserving local single mother and her family.

Read more here.

Lean, Green Facility Delivers Bottom-Line Impact for Maaco of Hayward, Calif.

David Co didn’t plan to overhaul his facility to be environmentally friendly, but when he got a face full of sanding dust while walking through his Maaco location, he knew something had to be done.

Read more here.

Green Repairs Driving Next Chapter for Seattle CARSTAR

When the Murray family patriarch Bj Bjorneby founded Bjorneby’s Auto Rebuild in the Seattle area some 50 years ago, he never could have envisioned electric vehicles (EVs) — never mind fixing them.

Read more here.

Abra Owner Powers Business with Solar Energy

At Abra Auto Body locations around the country, facility owners are turning to solar power to decrease their environmental footprint and grow their bottom line.

Read more here.

News

KECO Tabs New Market at HD Repair Forum

KECO Body Repair Products attended the recent HD Repair Forum in Fort Worth, Texas, where they showcased their glue pulling systems to the heavy-duty collision industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

KECO Body Repair Products attended the recent HD Repair Forum in Fort Worth, Texas, where they showcased their glue pulling systems to the heavy-duty collision industry.

The HD Repair Forum is the only conference in North America dedicated to the heavy-duty collision repair industry, bringing together repair facilities, OEMs, insurers and suppliers to discuss the latest trends, technologies and best practices.

Read Full Article

CIECA Announces Webinar on Future of Automotive Technologies

The next CIECA webinar, “The Future of Automotive Technologies”, is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dan-Am Company Appoints New Western Region Manager

Dan-Am Company, the exclusive independent distributor of SATA products in the USA and Puerto Rico, has added Erik Bishop to their team as the new Western Region manager.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Solutions Announces Three New Licensees in California

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the addition of three new licensees in California: Accelerated ADAS in Riverside, APEX Calibrations in Fresno and Quantum ADAS Calibrations LLC in San Diego.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CIF Announces NCS/Single Source as Repeat Annual Donor

The announced that National Coating & Supplies/Single Source has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Green Facility Delivers Bottom-Line Impact for California Maaco

David Co didn’t plan to overhaul his facility to be environmentally friendly, but when he got a face full of sanding dust while walking through his Maaco location, he knew something had to be done.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KECO Showcases GPR Benefits at Southeast Collision Conference

KECO Body Repair Products attended the Southeast Collision Conference in Richmond, Va., where they had the opportunity to showcase the benefits of Glue Pull Repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
RDA Hosts Members, Partners at IMPACT Conference in Nashville

Refinish Distributors Alliance members, manufacturer partners and guests gathered for the 2023 RDA IMPACT Spring Performance Conference at The Music City Center in downtown Nashville April 17-19, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers