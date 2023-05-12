 Consolidator Report

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 8.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Abra Auto Body Duluth Sponsors Technical College Uniforms

Related Articles

Abra Auto Body Duluth, a locally owned and operated collision repair facility located in Duluth, Minn., has provided and sponsored uniforms for technical college students in the community.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in New Jersey

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Proline Auto Body of Pinebrook and CARSTAR Proline Body & Chassis in New Jersey.

Read more here.

Matt Ebert Named Entrepreneur Of Year Midwest Finalist

Crash Champions founder and CEO has been named a finalist for the 2023 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Midwest Award.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

News

PartsTrader to Hold Webinar on Collision Trends and Challenges

PartsTrader Chief Innovation Officer Greg Horn and industry veteran Terry Fortner will share insights and strategies to help repairers succeed in the ever-evolving collision industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PartsTrader announced it will holding a webinar focused on collision repair industry trends and challenges on June 15, 2023 at 9 a.m. PST.

Greg Horn, chief innovation officer of PartsTrader, and industry veteran Terry Fortner will share exclusive insights and strategies to help repairers succeed in the ever-evolving collision industry. In this must-attend event, attendees will learn:

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Report: Private Equity More Committed to Collision Than Ever

Private equity firms continue to invest more and more capital with implications for MSOs and single shops that cannot be ignored.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

Three industry leaders are joining the prestigious SEMA Hall of Fame: Steve Ames of Ames Performance Engineering, John Iannotte of Kunzman & Associates and Mitch Williams, who recently left StopTech Performance Brake Systems to join Rigid Industries. Related Articles – CIECA Announces Collision Dashboard as New Corporate Member – Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to St. Louis Veteran

The NABC, along with GEICO and Schaefer Autobody Centers, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a St. Louis-area veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Abra Auto Body Duluth Sponsors Technical College Uniforms

Abra Auto Body Duluth, a locally owned and operated collision repair facility located in Duluth, Minn., has provided and sponsored uniforms for technical college students in the community.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Raleigh-Area Recipient

The NABC, along with GEICO, Enterprise and CARSTAR Autobody of Cleveland, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Raleigh, N.C., resident.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in New Jersey

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Proline Auto Body of Pinebrook and CARSTAR Proline Body & Chassis in New Jersey.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SimplyEuro Wins 2023 Gold MUSE Creative Award

Autoshop Solutions announced that SimplyEuro Automotive Repair won the Automotive Website Design Gold award in the MUSE Creative and Design Awards competition. Autoshop Solutions designed SimplyEuro’s website that won the award. Related Articles – Registration Now Open for 2023 SEMA Show – Reimagining Tomorrow: 2023 WIN Conference Recap – NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Registration Now Open for 2023 SEMA Show

B2B event to feature 2,000-plus automotive aftermarket brands, new products and vehicle technology.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers