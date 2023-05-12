Consolidator Report

Abra Auto Body Duluth Sponsors Technical College Uniforms

Abra Auto Body Duluth, a locally owned and operated collision repair facility located in Duluth, Minn., has provided and sponsored uniforms for technical college students in the community.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in New Jersey

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Proline Auto Body of Pinebrook and CARSTAR Proline Body & Chassis in New Jersey.

Read more here.

Matt Ebert Named Entrepreneur Of Year Midwest Finalist

Crash Champions founder and CEO has been named a finalist for the 2023 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Midwest Award.

Read more here.