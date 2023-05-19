Consolidator Report

Fix Auto Escondido Participates in Green Transpo Expo

The event gave the community insight into the evolution of the transportation industry and covered popular topics such as electric cars and bikes, solar power and additional EV trends.

Fix Auto Kearny Mesa Honored by AAA Automobile Club of SoCal

Fix Auto Kearny Mesa has been recognized for its outstanding performance in 2022, earning the Top Shop by the Automobile Club of Southern California award.

Local Body Shop Brothers Embrace Family-First Mindset

Jeremy and Matt Buller, brothers and owners of three North Dakota Abra Auto Body locations, take a family approach to growing their business with top talent in place.

Maaco Martinsburg Honors Military Families with Grand Opening

The grand opening featured a car show, networking and a booth where attendees learned about Operation Homefront, one of Maaco’s charitable partners.

Crash Champions Gifts Recycled Ride to Colorado Family

The Crash Champions collision repair team, together with Family Promise of Greater Denver, Allstate and local partners, recently transformed the lives of a deserving Fort Collins family by handing over the keys to a fully restored vehicle.

