Consolidator Report

CARSTAR Kicks Off Summer Splash Promotion for Customers

Five lucky winners will receive a prize package of summer essentials that includes a Yeti cooler, four branded koozies, a branded water bottle and a branded towel.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Home State of Georgia

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Wright One Paint & Body in Augusta, Ga.

New ProColor Collision Body Shop Opens in Escondido, Calif.

ProColor Collision announced it has opened a new location in Escondido, Calif., to serve the greater San Diego area.

Wren’s Collision Group Acquires 13th Collision Repair Center

The privately owned MSO announced it has acquired Brian’s Paint & Body, a two-location MSO in the metro Atlanta market.

Focus Advisors Represents Vinart in Sale to VIVE Collision

Focus Advisors said it is seeing increasing interest by successful dealership owners to sell their body shops and enter services agreements.

