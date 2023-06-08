 Consolidator Report

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of June 5.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR Kicks Off Summer Splash Promotion for Customers

Related Articles

Five lucky winners will receive a prize package of summer essentials that includes a Yeti cooler, four branded koozies, a branded water bottle and a branded towel.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Home State of Georgia

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Wright One Paint & Body in Augusta, Ga.

Read more here.

New ProColor Collision Body Shop Opens in Escondido, Calif.

ProColor Collision announced it has opened a new location in Escondido, Calif., to serve the greater San Diego area.

Read more here.

Wren’s Collision Group Acquires 13th Collision Repair Center

The privately owned MSO announced it has acquired Brian’s Paint & Body, a two-location MSO in the metro Atlanta market.

Read more here.

Focus Advisors Represents Vinart in Sale to VIVE Collision

Focus Advisors said it is seeing increasing interest by successful dealership owners to sell their body shops and enter services agreements.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

News

State Farm Hit with Class Action Over Luxury Vehicle Repairs

A class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

According to an article from insurancebusinessmag.com, a class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

According to the article, the suit was filed in Broward County, Fla., on May 18 and stems from an incident involving Assaf and Ada Sasson, who owned an all-electric 2022 Porsche Taycan insured with State Farm for over $100,000.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Virginia Beach Veteran

The NABC, along with GEICO and Elite Autobody, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Virginia Beach veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BendPak Invests in New Global Headquarters

Equipment manufacturer buys former Conrad N. Hilton Foundation headquarters to support growth.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Refinish Distributors Alliance Names New Executive Director

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has named Ben Jacobson as its new executive director.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Kicks Off Summer Splash Promotion for Customers

Five lucky winners will receive a prize package of summer essentials that includes a Yeti cooler, four branded koozies, a branded water bottle and a branded towel.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NABC Holds FREE Event in Loomis, Calif.

Local Loomis first responders learned new skills to help make drivers safer on the road through NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat becomes the new president, while Tony Rimas takes on a new role with the board of directors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New ProColor Collision Body Shop Opens in Escondido, Calif.

ProColor Collision announced it has opened a new location in Escondido, Calif., to serve the greater San Diego area.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers