Consolidator Report

Classic Collision, LLC, has expanded into the West Coast with the acquisition of all seven Pride Auto Body locations in Southern California.

Caliber Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Mark Sanders, Caliber’s current president and chief operating officer, will succeed longtime CEO Steve Grimshaw effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Wesco Group Acquires Cook’s Automotive PBE Business

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the western U.S. and Canada, has announced that it has acquired Cook’s Automotive PBE business.

Fix Auto USA Enters Oklahoma Market

Fix Auto USA announced it has entered its 13th state, Oklahoma, with the addition of Fix Auto Jenks in Tulsa.

Classic Collision Acquires Regional MSO in Georgia

Classic Collision has acquired all six Elite Auto Collision locations in the Georgia market.

Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions

Leading collision repair MSO adds shops in the Midwest and California to its growing national footprint.

Service King Donates Car to Arizona Woman Through NABC Recycled Rides Program

Service King Collision has donated a refurbished 2016 Kia Rio to a needy Phoenix, Ariz., resident through the NABC Recycled Rides program.

CARSTAR Westside Collision Opens in Lancaster, Calif.

Sarkis Zhamkochian, owner of CARSTAR Westside Collision, has been involved in the insurance side of the collision repair industry for over 20 years.

CARSTAR Awards $15,000 in Scholarships Through CREF

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that CARSTAR has collaborated with them to award 15 collision repair students with $1,000 scholarships to help support their education.