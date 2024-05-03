Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Expands to Great Falls, Montana

Crash Champions has announced the successful acquisition of Mitchells’ Crash Repair, Flawless Auto Body and 3 Way Auto Body.

ProColor Collision Network Expands in California

ProColor Collision Baldwin Park is owned by Ruben Jandres, who has more than 10 years of experience in collision and nearly 20 years in automotive.

Longtime Family Collision Repair Business Joins Forces with CARSTAR

JC Auto Rebuilders of Rockford, Ill., has rebranded as CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilders.

Crash Champions Acquires Family Motors Auto Body in Bakersfield, Calif.

Crash Champions now operates more than 50 repair centers across Southern California and more than 630 locations across 37 states.

Fix Network World Apprenticeship Program Celebrates First Graduate

The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program is the first automotive glass apprenticeship in the U.S., and Duran is the first graduate.

