Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 29.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years.
Published:

Crash Champions Expands to Great Falls, Montana

Crash Champions has announced the successful acquisition of Mitchells’ Crash Repair, Flawless Auto Body and 3 Way Auto Body.

ProColor Collision Network Expands in California

ProColor Collision Baldwin Park is owned by Ruben Jandres, who has more than 10 years of experience in collision and nearly 20 years in automotive.

Longtime Family Collision Repair Business Joins Forces with CARSTAR

JC Auto Rebuilders of Rockford, Ill., has rebranded as CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilders.

Crash Champions Acquires Family Motors Auto Body in Bakersfield, Calif.

Crash Champions now operates more than 50 repair centers across Southern California and more than 630 locations across 37 states.

Fix Network World Apprenticeship Program Celebrates First Graduate

The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program is the first automotive glass apprenticeship in the U.S., and Duran is the first graduate.

Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Licensee in California

Car ADAS Solutions has announced ADAS Vision as a new licensee in Imperial, Calif.

Published:

Car ADAS Solutions has announced ADAS Vision as a new licensee. Owned by Jered Tucker, the 3,200-square-foot facility is in Imperial, Calif.

Kevin Caruso, COO of Car ADAS Solutions, said that Tucker has been in the collision space for many years and is a pillar in his community.

GM Customer Care and Aftersales Celebrates National Skilled Trades Day

General Motors CCA celebrates the more than 43,500 skilled auto technicians across its dealerships as well as the more than 1,100 students currently on the path to joining the industry through its various programs.

By Jason Stahl
Fix Network World Apprenticeship Program Celebrates First Graduate

The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program is the first automotive glass apprenticeship in the U.S., and Duran is the first graduate.

By Jason Stahl
Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Licensee in Michigan

Car ADAS Solutions has welcomed Lakestate Calibrations as a new licensee in Gaylord, Mich.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Offers Assistance After Recent Devastating Storms

The Collision Industry Foundation is here to assist collision repair professionals who have suffered a significant loss.

By Jason Stahl

ALI Announces Lifting Points Guide Now Available in Digital and Print

Easily find OEM-recommended lifting points to properly lift cars, trucks and SUVs.

By Jason Stahl
NTSB Chair Praises NHTSA Action on AEB Final Rule

Jennifer Homendy lauded the new standard requiring all new passenger cars and light trucks to have automatic emergency braking and pedestrian AEB systems.

By Jason Stahl
Lucid Group Debuts New EV with 516-mile Range

Lucid claims the 2024 Air Grand Touring starting at $109,900 is the longest-range EV available today.

By Christian Hinton
2024 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

Representatives from more than 2,000 companies prepare to select their exhibit space during priority space selection April 29-May 15.

By Jason Stahl