Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Md.

CARSTAR Colorado Group Raises $1,300 for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR Colorado business group, consisting of four locations, participated in the sixth annual Denver Great Strides event to raise over $1,300 for CF research and patient care.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Virginia Beach

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of H&T Collision Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

