Consolidator Report

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Six New Locations

These strategic additions mark a significant milestone in Joe Hudson’s journey towards a nationwide presence.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has expanded its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla.

Read more here.