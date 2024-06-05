Consolidator Report

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Six New Locations
These strategic additions mark a significant milestone in Joe Hudson’s journey towards a nationwide presence.
Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line
Crash Champions has expanded its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla.
Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla.
