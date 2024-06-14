 Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of June 10.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Published:

QCG Acquires Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center

Quality Collision Group has acquired Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center of Santee, Calif.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Continues Florida Expansion

Crash Champions has acquired Liles Collision in Ocala, Fla.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Minnesota and Arizona

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crossroads Collision Center in Lake Elmo, Minn., and CARSTAR T&S Body Works in Tempe, Ariz.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Hayden Earns Top Spot in 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards for Best Auto Body Shop

For the fifth consecutive year, CARSTAR Hayden has been recognized as the Best Auto Body Shop at the 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands Idaho Service

Crash Champions has announced the addition of its 11th Idaho location.

Read more here.

I-CAR Launches I-CAR Academy New Early Career Tech Program

I-CAR Academy is the first industry-neutral, comprehensive early career program designed specifically to attract, train and retain technicians.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

I-CAR announced it has launched a comprehensive educational program that includes a revolutionary entry-level collision repair curriculum for both career and technical schools and collision repair centers. I-CAR Academy is the first industry-neutral, comprehensive early career program designed specifically to attract, train and retain technicians, and recognize the schools and repair centers training new entrants.

