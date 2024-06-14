Consolidator Report

QCG Acquires Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center

Quality Collision Group has acquired Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center of Santee, Calif.

Crash Champions Continues Florida Expansion

Crash Champions has acquired Liles Collision in Ocala, Fla.

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Minnesota and Arizona

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crossroads Collision Center in Lake Elmo, Minn., and CARSTAR T&S Body Works in Tempe, Ariz.

CARSTAR Hayden Earns Top Spot in 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards for Best Auto Body Shop

For the fifth consecutive year, CARSTAR Hayden has been recognized as the Best Auto Body Shop at the 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards.

Crash Champions Expands Idaho Service

Crash Champions has announced the addition of its 11th Idaho location.

