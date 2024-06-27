 Consolidator Report

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of June 24.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Cascade Collision Acquires Lone Peak Collision in Utah

Cascade Collision Repair now has 10 collision center locations across northern Utah.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Opens New Chicagoland Collision Center

The new 22,000-square-foot facility is located in Glenview, Ill., and officially opened for business on June 10.

Read more here.

Eustis Body Shop Joins Rivian Certified Collision Network

Eustis Body Shop’s Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., is now capable of repairing all aspects of a Rivian vehicle, including the structural and battery components.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Opens First Locations in Kentucky and Ohio

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of four locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia.

Read more here.

News

Smart Express Launches ADAS OEM Shop Certification Program

The three-tiered training program offers three certifications: job, technician and process, and shop.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Smart Express announced it has launched the ADAS OEM Shop Certification Program, a three-tiered training program encompassing job, technician and process, and shop. Each tier guarantees a standardized approach across certified shops:

Job certification: Every ADAS repair receives an immutable digital blockchain-based certificate documenting the specific OEM software used, creating a permanent record of the repair based on the manufacturer's specifications.

