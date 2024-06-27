Consolidator Report

Cascade Collision Acquires Lone Peak Collision in Utah

Cascade Collision Repair now has 10 collision center locations across northern Utah.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Opens New Chicagoland Collision Center

The new 22,000-square-foot facility is located in Glenview, Ill., and officially opened for business on June 10.

Read more here.

Eustis Body Shop Joins Rivian Certified Collision Network

Eustis Body Shop’s Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., is now capable of repairing all aspects of a Rivian vehicle, including the structural and battery components.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Opens First Locations in Kentucky and Ohio

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of four locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia.

Read more here.