Consolidator Report

This is Classic Collision’s 16th Florida location, and it now operates 58 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Caliber has announced the appointment of Aylwin B. Lewis to its board of directors, effective Jan. 25, 2021.

CARSTAR Port Orchard Opens in Washington State

This is the second CARSTAR facility for husband-and-wife duo Pat and Wendy Murray, as well as Pat’s brother Tom.

North Carolina MSO Announces Multiple Elite OEM Certifications

The 12 OEM certifications now include a BMW Certified Collision Center, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Collision Center and a Tesla Approved Body Shop.

Crash Champions Raises Over $16,000 for Feeding America

Crash Champions, LLC, raised $16,172 for Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S.

