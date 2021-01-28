Connect with us

Consolidators

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision Acquires Arrow Collision in Florida

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This is Classic Collision’s 16th Florida location, and it now operates 58 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

Read more here.

Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Caliber has announced the appointment of Aylwin B. Lewis to its board of directors, effective Jan. 25, 2021.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Port Orchard Opens in Washington State

This is the second CARSTAR facility for husband-and-wife duo Pat and Wendy Murray, as well as Pat’s brother Tom.

Read more here.

North Carolina MSO Announces Multiple Elite OEM Certifications

The 12 OEM certifications now include a BMW Certified Collision Center, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Collision Center and a Tesla Approved Body Shop.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Raises Over $16,000 for Feeding America

Crash Champions, LLC, raised $16,172 for Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Arrow Collision in Florida

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Consolidators: Fix Network World Adds 60 New Locations in 2020

Advertisement

on

Consolidator Report

on

ABRA Adds Four New Shops to Network

on

Crash Champions Raises Over $16,000 for Feeding America

on

North Carolina MSO Announces Multiple Elite OEM Certifications
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Associations: WIN Opens Scholarship Program Applications for 2021

News: Association News

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Diagnostics: ADAS: What Are Your Senses Telling You?
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

AkzoNobel Car Refinishes

AkzoNobel Car Refinishes
Contact: Bill Orr Fax: 248-451-4404
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

Brand Integrity and the Value of OEM Parts
Connect