Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Acquires Nine Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of nine leading repair shops throughout Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin.

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its second acquisition in two weeks with the acquisition of both America’s Best Auto Body locations in Florida.

AutoCanada Acquires Auto Bugatti Certified Collision Repair Center

Auto Bugatti has been in business for over 20 years and has 30,000 square feet of production space and state-of-the-art equipment and specializes in the repair of luxury vehicles.

Service King Supports Local Communities with Vehicle, Monetary Donations in 2020

Throughout the year, Service King repaired and donated 10 vehicles to recipients across the country through Recycled Rides and also donated funds to several nonprofit organizations across the country.

