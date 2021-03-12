Consolidator Report

Connect with us

CARSTAR Salutes Female Team Members

Working as techs, painters, detailers, estimators, CSRs and store managers, women are on the front lines every day helping customers manage their collision repair experience.

Read more here.

Service King Supports Teammates With President’s Fund

The organization’s very own 501(c)(3) served as a resource for team members during 2020.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Selects OPS as Parts Procurement Supplier

Enterprise-wide implementation of the OPS Technology Suite will allow Crash Champions to leverage a standardized parts ordering solution to help accelerate the company’s growth in sales.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Expands in California

Classic Collision has acquired all three Signature Auto Collision locations in the San Bernardino, Calif., area.

Read more here.

