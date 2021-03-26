Consolidator Report

Service King Supports Collision Programs Through CREF
CREF announced that Service King awarded them $25,000 worth of funding to be distributed to six schools in need.
Read more here.
Driven Brands Funds 14 Schools Through CREF
CREF announced that Driven Brands Collision will provide $2,000 Driven Collision Grants to the collision repair education programs in 14 secondary and post-secondary schools.
Read more here.
Crash Champions: Celebrating Women in the Collision Industry
Statistics show that there is a large range between male and female employees in the workplace, leading to an increased intimidation factor for women to enter into a male-dominated career.
Read more here.
Classic Collision Announces New Atlanta Acquisition
Classic Collision announced it has acquired Bentley’s Collision Center in the Atlanta, Ga., market.
Read more here.