Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

CREF announced that Service King awarded them $25,000 worth of funding to be distributed to six schools in need.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Funds 14 Schools Through CREF

CREF announced that Driven Brands Collision will provide $2,000 Driven Collision Grants to the collision repair education programs in 14 secondary and post-secondary schools.

Read more here.

Crash Champions: Celebrating Women in the Collision Industry

Statistics show that there is a large range between male and female employees in the workplace, leading to an increased intimidation factor for women to enter into a male-dominated career.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Announces New Atlanta Acquisition

Classic Collision announced it has acquired Bentley’s Collision Center in the Atlanta, Ga., market.

Read more here.