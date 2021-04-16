Connect with us

Consolidators

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR La Habra Donates Food to 150 Frontline Workers

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

CARSTAR La Habra provided food for 150 staffers at Providence St. Jude as a thank-you to frontline workers.

Read more here.

Service King Donates Pandemic Supplies to Homeless

Service King donated hand sanitizer and other supplies to Zane Gang, a nonprofit that helps the homeless.

Read more here.

1Collision Adds Joel Adcock as Director of Business Development

Adcock will be responsible for the continued growth, development and expansion of 1Collision locations throughout the U.S.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

Consolidators: Alignable Names CARSTAR Employee Local Business Person Of Year

Consolidators: All Star Auto Lights, ABRA Recognize All-Star Repairers

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Advertisement

on

Consolidator Report

on

Caliber Kicks Off 10th Annual Restoring You Food Drive

on

1Collision Adds Joel Adcock as Director of Business Development

on

CARSTAR La Habra Donates Food to 150 Frontline Workers
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: ABPA Launches MyPartsChoice.com

Associations: CollisionRight Adds All Locations as SCRS Members

News: Ohio Shop Says State Farm Booting Dealer Shops from Program

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Consolidators: Consolidator Report
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Induction Innovations, Inc.

Induction Innovations, Inc.
Contact: Alicia HawkinsPhone: 877-688-9633Fax: 847-551-3369
1175 Jansen Farm Ct. , Elgin IL 60123
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business