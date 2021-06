Classic Collision Expands in Florida with Acquisition of MSO

Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest acquisition of all four Mitchco Collision Repair centers in Florida.

Crash Champions Hosts NABC FREE Event

The event provided an opportunity for hands-on learning regarding cutting techniques on late-model vehicles, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology and changing vehicle design.

