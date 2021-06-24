Connect with us

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Executive Interview: Jeff McFadden, President of Service King

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Jeff McFadden, president of Service King, BodyShop Business discusses the MSO’s new 24/7 contactless self-schedule service.

Read more here.

1Collision Continues Expansion in Illinois

1Collision has announced the addition of Warren’s Collision Center in Braidwood, Ill.

Read more here.

Maaco Families Share Stories of Working Alongside Their Dads

With Father’s Day still fresh in everyone’s minds, two Maaco franchisees shared their experiences of working alongside their dads in a company that has many family-run businesses.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: I-CAR Launches New Electric Vehicle Resource Library

Consolidators: 1Collision Continues Expansion in Illinois

News: BASF to Launch New Cloud-Based Digital Platform for Collision

News: Uni-Select Appoints New President & COO of Canadian Automotive Group

Advertisement

on

Consolidator Report

on

Average New-Vehicle Prices Rise More Than $2,000 from Last Year

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Videos of the Week
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Average New-Vehicle Prices Rise More Than $2,000 from Last Year

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Videos of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: People on the Move
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Wedge Clamp Systems

Wedge Clamp Systems
Contact: Desmond ChanFax: 604-207-9593
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Sponsored Content

Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop

Sponsored Content

Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right

Sponsored Content

Take the Guessing out of the Paint Conversion Game
Connect
BodyShop Business