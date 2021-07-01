Consolidator Report

Crash Champions has restored and donated a 2012 Hyundai Tucson to a local Chicagoland family in need as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Fix Auto Sierra Vista Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

Fix Auto USA is celebrating the opening of Fix Auto Sierra Vista in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Crash Champions Enters Colorado Market

Crash Champions has acquired Auto Collision Experts and Karas Auto Body to give the MSO a presence in the Front Range corridor.

