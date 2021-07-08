Consolidator Report

Service King announced it is celebrating its 45th anniversary by creating a future of significant innovation in the automotive collision space through its vision of “building for tomorrow.”

Caliber Raising Funds for Heart Disease and Stroke Research

Caliber, in partnership with the American Heart Association, encourages teammates, customers and community members to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Maaco Partners with Axalta and NASCAR Star William Byron

Maaco will be featured on the quarter panels, roof and rear TV panel of the No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by William Byron in the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway this July.