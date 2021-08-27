Consolidator Report

Connect with us

CARSTAR Opens First Location in Charlotte

CARSTAR officially cut the ribbon on its newest location, CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Charlotte, N.C. – the hometown of Driven Brands.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Celebrates 100 Locations Across Network

Classic Collision, LLC, hit their 100th location milestone at the end of July and spent this week celebrating in big ways across all eight states they operate.

Read more here.

Service King Prepares to Debut LEED Certified Facility in San Antonio

Service King Collision will be opening a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified facility in Alamo Ranch in early January 2022.

Read more here.

ABRA Celebrates Grand Opening of New Facility

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America is celebrating its growth as ABRA Grand Rapids moves into a brand-new 22,500-square-foot state-of-the-art facility.

Read more here.

CARSTAR, Original One Parts Recognize Outstanding Parts Managers

CARSTAR has recognized five parts procurement team members at four CARSTAR locations across the U.S. through a promotion sponsored by Original One Parts.

Read more here.

