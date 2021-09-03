Consolidator Report

Connect with us

Maaco Owner Celebrates Retirement After 46 Years

As the 112th franchisee of Maaco, Alan Troutman started his journey with Maaco back on July 16, 1975 at his shop in Bethlehem, Pa.

CARSTAR Chicagoland Raises Funds for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group raised more than $16,000 for cystic fibrosis via the “Fairways for Airways” golf event.

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in Downtown LA

ProColor Collision has launched a new shop location in Los Angeles, formerly known as Lucky Auto Body and Repair Shop.

Crash Champions Enters Idaho Market

Crash Champions has entered the Idaho market by acquiring Coachman Auto Body.

