Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

As the 112th franchisee of Maaco, Alan Troutman started his journey with Maaco back on July 16, 1975 at his shop in Bethlehem, Pa.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Chicagoland Raises Funds for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group raised more than $16,000 for cystic fibrosis via the “Fairways for Airways” golf event.

Read more here.

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in Downtown LA

ProColor Collision has launched a new shop location in Los Angeles, formerly known as Lucky Auto Body and Repair Shop.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Enters Idaho Market

Crash Champions has entered the Idaho market by acquiring Coachman Auto Body.

Read more here.