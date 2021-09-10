Consolidator Report

Connect with us

Classic Collision of Merritt Island Donates Refurbished Vehicle to Local Student

Classic Collision, GEICO and the NABC donated a refurbished vehicle to local resident Kyla Williams, the Boys & Girls Club of America Southeastern Military Youth of the Year winner.

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Raises $30,000 for Make-A-Wish

The annual 2021 CARSTAR Liss Auto Body golf outing raised nearly $30,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and two local children.

Focus Advisors Analyzes Gerber Acquisition of Collision Works

Focus Advisors says the recent sale of Collision Works to Gerber Collision & Glass is illustrative of how large MSOs are creating value for their owners.

News: NABC Announces Celebrity Judges for Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show

News: Mitchell, Car ADAS Solutions Offer Enhanced Calibration Support

News: EVs Will Account for 45% of U.S. Light Vehicle Sales by 2035

News: I-CAR Publishes Best Practice for HV Disconnecting Procedure

Ford, LexisNexis Partner to Help U.S. Drivers Maximize Connected Vehicle Benefits
