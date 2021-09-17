Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Achieving and maintaining I-CAR’s Gold Class designation means a business has met the industry’s standard for training that contributes to complete, safe and quality repairs.

Crash Champions Adds New Locations in New Jersey, Wisconsin

Crash Champions has acquired Robbie’s Auto in Dover, N.J., Total Auto Body in Grafton, Wis., and Racine Auto Body in Racine, Wis.

CARSTAR MOKAN Raises $10,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group recently held its 28th Annual CARSTAR Golf Tournament to raise funds for cystic fibrosis.

