Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Maaco has moved up 21 places in this year’s Franchise Times magazine’s Top 400, the most comprehensive ranking of franchise systems in the U.S.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Supports Susan G. Komen Foundation with $25,000 Donation

The funds were generated through the sale of customized “Champions for a Cure” breast cancer t-shirts and a dollar-for-dollar corporate match from Crash Champions.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Rises to 78th on Franchise Times Top 400 List

Recognized as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise Times Top 400 placed CARSTAR 78th on the list, up from the 92nd position in 2020.