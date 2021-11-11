Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

In their October/November issue, Entrepreneur ranked Maaco 16th among veteran supportive franchises in the U.S.

Service King Drives Veteran Recruitment Through Enhanced Hiring Initiatives

Dedicated to honoring the men and women who have bravely served our country, Service King is continuing to show its endless support for veterans and their families through advanced employee programs.

Driven Brands Collision Celebrates Successful Third Quarter

The brands recorded strong third-quarter results and raised over $100,000 for cystic fibrosis.

Crash Champions Expands into Northern Florida

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Florida-based Sunbeam Autobody, consisting of two Jacksonville locations.

Service King Golf Outing Raises $45,000 for Special Needs Adults

Service King presented a $45,000 check to Cornerstone Ranch as a result of funds raised at its 26th annual charity golf tournament held Oct. 12 at the Cowboys Golf Club in Dallas.