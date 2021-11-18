Connect with us

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR Owner Recognized as 2021 Up and Coming Woman of Year

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Charlotte Liss, co-owner of CARSTAR Liss Auto Body and CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Schererville, has been recognized by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires 24/7 Collision Care in Baltimore

Maryland-based 24/7 Collision Care is a 30,800-square-foot facility serving the Baltimore metro area located in Glen Burnie.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Eight-Shop MSO in California

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Platinum Collision Centers in Southern California.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Videos of the Week

News: Bosch Adds Remote OEM Diagnostic Capabilities to Scan Tools

Associations: U.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing with SBA

News: AirPro Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Chief

Advertisement

on

Consolidator Report

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to North Carolina Veteran

on

Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchisees During Virtual Summit

on

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Axalta with Best Practices Award
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to North Carolina Veteran

Training and Education: I-CAR Expanding Technical Expertise, Capacity and Capabilities

Consolidators: Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchisees During Virtual Summit

News: Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Axalta with Best Practices Award

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hutchins Manufacturing Company

Hutchins Manufacturing Company
Contact: Marianne HutchinsPhone: 800-247-3199Fax: 626-993-3998
49 N. Lotus Ave., Pasadena CA 91107
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business