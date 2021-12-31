News: Consolidator Report
Maaco Purchases Over 130 Toys for Children of Fort Bragg
Maaco raised over $3,000 for the purchase of over 130 toys for children on the Fort Bragg military base.
CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran
CARSTAR Wicklunds recently presented a reconditioned vehicle to U.S. Marine Corps veteran Elvis Campbell.
Trinidad and Tobago Tech Takes Apprentice Under His Wing
Kenrick Cox, a 40-year collision veteran who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, is sharing his knowledge with first-year apprentice Alshun Smith.
