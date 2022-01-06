Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Classic Collision announced the opening of their newest facility in Thornton, Colo.

Maaco Announces Maaco Cup Award Winner

Maaco announced it has awarded Kevin Taylor, owner of Maaco Houston, Texas, with the Maaco Cup award.

Classic Collision Expands in Upper Northwest

Classic Collision announced its acquisition of New Stage Collision in Medford, Ore., bringing its total number of collision centers nationwide to 173.

Driven Brands Expands Auto Glass Offering into U.S.

Acquisition of Auto Glass Now makes Driven Brands one of the largest auto glass service providers in North America.

Crash Champions Adds 11 Locations Across Three States

Crash Champions announced that it has added 11 new locations as a result of three transactions in Pennsylvania, Florida and Missouri.

CARSTAR Gobel’s Collision Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

The NABC, along with CARSTAR Gobel’s Collision, Allstate and Genesis Rescue Systems, hosted more than 35 first responders as part of the NABC’s F.R.E.E. program.