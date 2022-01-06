 Consolidator Report
BodyShop Business

on

Consolidator Report

on

on

on

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado

Classic Collision announced the opening of their newest facility in Thornton, Colo.

Read more here.

Maaco Announces Maaco Cup Award Winner

Maaco announced it has awarded Kevin Taylor, owner of Maaco Houston, Texas, with the Maaco Cup award.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Expands in Upper Northwest

Classic Collision announced its acquisition of New Stage Collision in Medford, Ore., bringing its total number of collision centers nationwide to 173.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Expands Auto Glass Offering into U.S.

Acquisition of Auto Glass Now makes Driven Brands one of the largest auto glass service providers in North America.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Adds 11 Locations Across Three States

Crash Champions announced that it has added 11 new locations as a result of three transactions in Pennsylvania, Florida and Missouri.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Gobel’s Collision Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

The NABC, along with CARSTAR Gobel’s Collision, Allstate and Genesis Rescue Systems, hosted more than 35 first responders as part of the NABC’s F.R.E.E. program.

Read more here.

Service King Welcomes New Chief Information Officer

Service King announced it has appointed Jaime Jaramillo as its new chief information officer.

Read more here.

