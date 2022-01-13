Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

1Collision has announced the addition of Kevork Kahwajian as regional manager of the western U.S.

CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision Gives Back to Local Trailblazing Teacher

CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision announced it surprised an elementary school teacher with a free auto body repair to kick off the new year.

Service King Opens New Location in Deer Park, Ill.

The location marks Service King’s 34th facility in Illinois, increasing their nationwide store count to more than 300.

Maaco Franchisee Recognized for Operational Excellence

Ron Hashemi, owner of Maaco San Diego, Maaco Oceanside, Maaco National City and Maaco San Marcos, has been recognized for operational excellence and performance in 2021.