Collision Repair Industry: The Future (VIDEO)

Pro Spot Highlights Rivet and Bonding Station at SEMA (VIDEO)

Ryan Swanson of Pro Spot discusses Pro Spot's all-new rivet and bonding station.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

In Episode 4, the Auto Pros talk with Drew Tarr, owner of Street & Strip Performance in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision Adds Regional Manager for Western U.S.

Click Here to Read More
1Collision has announced the addition of Kevork Kahwajian as regional manager of the western U.S.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision Gives Back to Local Trailblazing Teacher

CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision announced it surprised an elementary school teacher with a free auto body repair to kick off the new year.

Read more here.

Service King Opens New Location in Deer Park, Ill.

The location marks Service King’s 34th facility in Illinois, increasing their nationwide store count to more than 300.

Read more here.

Maaco Franchisee Recognized for Operational Excellence

Ron Hashemi, owner of Maaco San Diego, Maaco Oceanside, Maaco National City and Maaco San Marcos, has been recognized for operational excellence and performance in 2021.

Read more here.

Albert Kemperle Joins Wesco Group

Kemperle Auto Paint, Body & Equipment was founded by Albert and Mary Kemperle, who opened their first store in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1940.

Read more here.

