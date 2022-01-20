 Consolidator Report
2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Branded Content Articles (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top branded content stories of 2021.

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top consolidator stories of 2021.

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ABRA Mitchell Opens in South Dakota

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in South Dakota with the opening of ABRA Mitchell in Mitchell, S.D.

Read more here.

Maaco Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Founded in 1972 by Anthony Martino, Maaco began its operations with a pilot location in Wilmington, Del., and in less than five years grew to nearly 200 franchised locations.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Ranked No. 1 Collision Franchise by Entrepreneur

CARSTAR announced it has been ranked no. 1 in its category among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2022 Franchise 500.

Read more here.

Service King Funds $30,000 in Grants Through CREF

CREF announced that Service King has donated $30,000 for distribution between three schools’ collision education programs through the Service King Way Grant: In Honor of Mario Malacara.

Read more here.

Gerber Collision Donates $2,500 to Florida Collision School Through CREF

Gerber Collision & Glass has funded a $2,500 grant for Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Fla., via CREF.

Read more here.

