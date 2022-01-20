Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in South Dakota with the opening of ABRA Mitchell in Mitchell, S.D.

Maaco Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Founded in 1972 by Anthony Martino, Maaco began its operations with a pilot location in Wilmington, Del., and in less than five years grew to nearly 200 franchised locations.

CARSTAR Ranked No. 1 Collision Franchise by Entrepreneur

CARSTAR announced it has been ranked no. 1 in its category among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2022 Franchise 500.

Service King Funds $30,000 in Grants Through CREF

CREF announced that Service King has donated $30,000 for distribution between three schools’ collision education programs through the Service King Way Grant: In Honor of Mario Malacara.