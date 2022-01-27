Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Crash Champions has grown its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop in Tampa, Fla.

Crash Champions Enters New Hampshire Market

Crash Champions has entered the New Hampshire market through the acquisition of Gate City Collision Centers.

ProColor Collision Adds New Location in San Francisco

Formerly Royalty Auto Collision Center, ProColor Collision South San Francisco is owned by Cesar and Carlos Dominguez with over 40 years of experience.

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Center in Colorado Springs

This acquisition brings the company’s number of locations in the Centennial State to nine.

ABRA Fort Collins Opens in Colorado

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in Colorado with the opening of ABRA Fort Collins.

