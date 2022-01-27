 Consolidator Report
Consolidator Report

CIF Announces Enterprise Holdings as Repeat Annual Donor
The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

7 Ways Your Shop Can Help the Environment (VIDEO)

Seven ways you can properly handle and dispose of your shop's waste streams.

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top news stories of 2021.

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions Grows Florida Presence with Tampa Acquisition

Crash Champions has grown its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop in Tampa, Fla.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Enters New Hampshire Market

Crash Champions has entered the New Hampshire market through the acquisition of Gate City Collision Centers.

Read more here.

ProColor Collision Adds New Location in San Francisco

Formerly Royalty Auto Collision Center, ProColor Collision South San Francisco is owned by Cesar and Carlos Dominguez with over 40 years of experience.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Center in Colorado Springs

This acquisition brings the company’s number of locations in the Centennial State to nine.

Read more here.

ABRA Fort Collins Opens in Colorado

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in Colorado with the opening of ABRA Fort Collins.

Read more here.

Connect
BodyShop Business