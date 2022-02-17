Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Crash Champions has grown its presence in Greater Cleveland through the acquisition of Sunnyside Collision in Parma, Ohio.

Crash Champions Acquires American Auto Body in Montana

Crash Champions has grown its presence in Montana through the acquisition of American Auto Body, a single shop located in Billings.

MSO Recognized with Regional Maaco Cup

Maaco announced that multi-store owner Helmuth Mayer has been recognized with a regional Maaco Cup award.

