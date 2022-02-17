 Consolidator Report
Consolidator Report

CREF Opens 2022 Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration

People on the Move

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Collision, Mechanical and Transportation Industry Overlap

Reasons Why Vehicle Calibrations Are Not Done (VIDEO)

The four most common reasons collision repairers give for why they did not perform a vehicle calibration.

Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Sunmight Abrasives unveils their latest products at the 2021 SEMA Show, including a new blue ceramic disc and dust extraction system.

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions Acquires Sunnyside Collision in Greater Cleveland

Crash Champions has grown its presence in Greater Cleveland through the acquisition of Sunnyside Collision in Parma, Ohio.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires American Auto Body in Montana

Crash Champions has grown its presence in Montana through the acquisition of American Auto Body, a single shop located in Billings.

Read more here.

MSO Recognized with Regional Maaco Cup

Maaco announced that multi-store owner Helmuth Mayer has been recognized with a regional Maaco Cup award.

Read more here.

