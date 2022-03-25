Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Classic Collision, LLC announced that it has acquired Pro Quality Collision of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Franchisee for Women’s History Month

Camille Eber, owner-operator of three Fix Auto USA shops, is most rewarded by thrilling the customer with a job well done.

Maaco Earns Top Honors at 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards

Maaco announced it has taken home 10 awards for the 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards.

