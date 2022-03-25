News: PPG Names ColorVision 2021 Platinum Distributor of the Year
News
Consolidator Report
Classic Collision Continues Florida Expansion
Classic Collision, LLC announced that it has acquired Pro Quality Collision of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Read more here.
Fix Auto USA Celebrates Franchisee for Women’s History Month
Camille Eber, owner-operator of three Fix Auto USA shops, is most rewarded by thrilling the customer with a job well done.
Read more here.
Maaco Earns Top Honors at 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards
Maaco announced it has taken home 10 awards for the 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards.
Read more here.