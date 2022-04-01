Consolidator Report

1Collision Partners with Auto Techcelerators for ADAS and Calibration Solutions

1Collision and Auto Techcelerators ave announced a partnership where Auto Techcelerators will provide consulting, software, mobile apps and training to help 1Collision affiliate locations open and operate ADAS service and calibration businesses.

CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body Opens in Southern California

Owner Gary Reichenbach got into the auto body industry in 1962 and opened his own collision repair facility in 1981.

Ladies of CARSTAR Torcam Group Lead with Hard Work

With 10 women serving in managerial and customer service roles, the CARSTAR Torcam Group takes their efforts to create a female-led workplace seriously.

