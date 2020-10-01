Consolidator Report

CARSTAR Plover Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Mother of Twins

CARSTAR Plover and Erie Insurance donated a Recycled Ride on Sept. 23 to a deserving mother of twins to provide her the ability to work and take care of her family.

1Collision Announces Expansion into Arizona

1Collision announced it has added Cutting Edge Collision in Tucson, Ariz., as its first collision center in Arizona.

CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center Opens New Chester Location in Virginia

Alan Conner, owner of both CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center locations, is a longtime industry expert whose family has built a reputation as a trusted resource for collision repairs for over 50 years.

CARSTAR Wins Best Auto Body Shop in Wichita

The Wichita Eagle named CARSTAR Collision Specialists the first-place winner for “Best Auto Body Repair Shop.”

Classic Collision Expands Presence in Florida

Classic Collision has announced two separate acquisitions of Collision Professionals, Inc. in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Treasure Coast Auto Collision in Stuart, Fla.

Crash Champions Grows to Five Missouri Locations

With the acquisition of Precision Collision Centers, Crash Champions grows to 45 locations in five states.

