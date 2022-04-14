 Consolidator Report
Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ABRA Celebrates Network at 2022 Summit

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America recently marked outstanding 2021 performance at its annual summit in Phoenix, Ariz., following a two-year hiatus.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides to Missouri Families

Crash Champions, along with the NABC, GEICO and Enterprise, donated refurbished vehicles to two Springfield, Mo., recipients via the Recycled Rides program.

Read more here.

NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Vermont

NOVUS Glass has welcomed a new franchise, NOVUS Glass of St. Albans, Vermont, to its growing network of advanced glass repair and replacement centers in the U.S.

Read more here.

