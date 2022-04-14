Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America recently marked outstanding 2021 performance at its annual summit in Phoenix, Ariz., following a two-year hiatus.

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides to Missouri Families

Crash Champions, along with the NABC, GEICO and Enterprise, donated refurbished vehicles to two Springfield, Mo., recipients via the Recycled Rides program.

NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Vermont

NOVUS Glass has welcomed a new franchise, NOVUS Glass of St. Albans, Vermont, to its growing network of advanced glass repair and replacement centers in the U.S.