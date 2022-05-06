Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose in San Jose, Calif.

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides in Multiple States

Alongside GEICO and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Crash Champions donated refurbished vehicles to deserving residents from the Sunshine State to the Golden State.

Crash Champions Grows Presence in West

Crash Champions has acquired Costelli & Pardini Auto Body in San Mateo, Calif., and Ruben’s Body Shop in Nampa, Idaho.

Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide

Service King is currently hiring for all positions — including body tech, painters, shop assistants, parts managers and more.

Crash Champions Boosts Florida Presence with Two Acquisitions

The acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies and Paint-N-Motion follows the recent acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop and gives Crash Champions 31 locations across Florida.