Consolidator Report

CARSTAR Announces Opening of Auto World Collision San Jose
CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose in San Jose, Calif.
Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides in Multiple States
Alongside GEICO and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Crash Champions donated refurbished vehicles to deserving residents from the Sunshine State to the Golden State.
Crash Champions Grows Presence in West
Crash Champions has acquired Costelli & Pardini Auto Body in San Mateo, Calif., and Ruben’s Body Shop in Nampa, Idaho.
Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide
Service King is currently hiring for all positions — including body tech, painters, shop assistants, parts managers and more.
Crash Champions Boosts Florida Presence with Two Acquisitions
The acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies and Paint-N-Motion follows the recent acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop and gives Crash Champions 31 locations across Florida.
Wren’s Collision Group Acquires Collision 124
Wren’s Collision Group has acquired Collision 124 of Braselton, Ga., which joins eight existing shops located in the southeast region.
Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass
Founded by Sam Scharaga over 40 years ago, All Star Glass grew to become the largest family-owned auto glass company in the U.S.
Service King Gifts Recycled Ride to Oklahoma City Veteran
Service King, along with GEICO, donated a vehicle to Oklahoma City veteran Merinda Anderson via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.
