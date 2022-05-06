 Consolidator Report
BodyShop Business

on

Consolidator Report

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to S.C. Woman at WIN Conference

on

CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision Opens in Deer Park, N.Y.

on

CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Q1 Financial Results
  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR Announces Opening of Auto World Collision San Jose

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose in San Jose, Calif.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides in Multiple States

Alongside GEICO and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Crash Champions donated refurbished vehicles to deserving residents from the Sunshine State to the Golden State.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Grows Presence in West

Crash Champions has acquired Costelli & Pardini Auto Body in San Mateo, Calif., and Ruben’s Body Shop in Nampa, Idaho.

Read more here.

Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide

Service King is currently hiring for all positions — including body tech, painters, shop assistants, parts managers and more.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Boosts Florida Presence with Two Acquisitions

The acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies and Paint-N-Motion follows the recent acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop and gives Crash Champions 31 locations across Florida.

Read more here.

Wren’s Collision Group Acquires Collision 124

Wren’s Collision Group has acquired Collision 124 of Braselton, Ga., which joins eight existing shops located in the southeast region.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

Founded by Sam Scharaga over 40 years ago, All Star Glass grew to become the largest family-owned auto glass company in the U.S.

Read more here.

Service King Gifts Recycled Ride to Oklahoma City Veteran

Service King, along with GEICO, donated a vehicle to Oklahoma City veteran Merinda Anderson via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Read more here.

