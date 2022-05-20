Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Caliber is celebrating 25 years by joining with USAA and NABC to gift 46 vehicles in 2022 to individuals in need of reliable transportation across the country.

1Collision Adds Four All Magic Paint & Body Locations

1Collision has announced the addition of All Magic Paint & Body’s four locations in Southern California to their organization.

Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of five ABRA Auto Body repair facilities in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Hixson, Tenn.

