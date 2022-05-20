 Consolidator Report
PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

Keeping Up with Vehicle Technology

Why it's important to keep with vehicle technology and training.

  • May 20, 2022

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Caliber Celebrates 25 Years in Automotive Industry

Click Here to Read More
Caliber is celebrating 25 years by joining with USAA and NABC to gift 46 vehicles in 2022 to individuals in need of reliable transportation across the country.

Read more here.

1Collision Adds Four All Magic Paint & Body Locations

1Collision has announced the addition of All Magic Paint & Body’s four locations in Southern California to their organization.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of five ABRA Auto Body repair facilities in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Hixson, Tenn.

Read more here.

BodyShop Business