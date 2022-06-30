Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Classic Collision has announced two new closings — the acquisition of Jones Auto Wrecking Company in Florence, S.C. and Gabe’s Collision Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Read more here.

Service King Hosting Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes

MSO will be giving away a $500 gas card every two weeks now through Aug. 22.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Chicagoland Nabs CFF Chapter Rookie of the Year Award

CARSTAR Chicagoland has raised over $9,000 so far in 2022 to support research, care and advocacy for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Read more here.