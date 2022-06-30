Consolidator Report

News: BASF Opens Submissions for 2023 R-M Calendar
Classic Collision Announces Two New Acquisitions
Classic Collision has announced two new closings — the acquisition of Jones Auto Wrecking Company in Florence, S.C. and Gabe’s Collision Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Service King Hosting Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes
MSO will be giving away a $500 gas card every two weeks now through Aug. 22.
CARSTAR Chicagoland Nabs CFF Chapter Rookie of the Year Award
CARSTAR Chicagoland has raised over $9,000 so far in 2022 to support research, care and advocacy for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
