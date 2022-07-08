Consolidator Report

News: DRIVE Partners with Babcox Media for Upcoming DRIVE EXPO
Driven Brands Acquires K&K Glass
K&K Glass, a leading Florida automotive glass retailer, is Driven Brands’ fifth U.S. automotive glass acquisition.
Service King Now Providing Collision Repairs in Chicago
Chicago’s newest Service King marks the 35th facility in Illinois, with more than 300 locations systemwide.
Driven Brands Awards Tim Clark Memorial Scholarships to Two Collision Students
Selected from a pool of high school seniors and post-secondary students who have a desire to enter the collision repair industry, each student received a $1,000 scholarship to be used toward tuition, books and tools.