Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Expands in Southern California

Crash Champions, LLC has acquired Fountain Valley Bodyworks, Inc., the largest family-owned MSO in Orange County, Calif.

Read more here.

Caliber to Gift Vehicles to Frontline Heroes

Caliber announced it will be gifting restored vehicles to frontline medical workers, medical support staff and first responders who are helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Ranks 41st in Entrepreneur’s Top Growth Franchises List

CARSTAR ranked 41st on this list, which recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three-year period.

Read more here.

Jim’s Color Corner Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group announced that Jim’s Color Corner has joined the Wesco family of companies.

Read more here.