News: NABC Opens 2022 Nominations for Board of Directors
Consolidator Report
Crash Champions, Service King Announce Strategic Transaction
Crash Champions to become a leading national collision repair service provider and one of the fastest-growing operators with over 550 locations across 35 states.
CARSTAR Vendor Partners Hold Expo at CARSTAR Conference
Franchise partners had an opportunity explore the latest collision repair technologies, solutions and resources offered through the CARSTAR program.
CARSTAR Mokan Group Holds Golf Fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis
The CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group recently held its 29th Annual CARSTAR Golf Tournament to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Heart of America Chapter in Kansas City.
CARSTAR Kicks Off First Day of Annual Conference
CARSTAR kicked off the festivities for its CARSTAR Conference 2022 on July 13 with a gathering of its North American franchise partners, vendors, insurance carriers and industry leaders in Nashville.
Driven Brands Appoints Jose Tomás to Board of Directors
Tomás currently serves as the chief administrative officer for TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish language content and media company,
Classic Collision Adds Second Colorado Location
Classic Collision announced it has acquired a Maaco franchise in Littleton, Colo.
