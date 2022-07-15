Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Crash Champions to become a leading national collision repair service provider and one of the fastest-growing operators with over 550 locations across 35 states.

CARSTAR Vendor Partners Hold Expo at CARSTAR Conference

Franchise partners had an opportunity explore the latest collision repair technologies, solutions and resources offered through the CARSTAR program.

CARSTAR Mokan Group Holds Golf Fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR MOKAN Business Group recently held its 29th Annual CARSTAR Golf Tournament to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Heart of America Chapter in Kansas City.