Consolidator Report

Family-owned and operated since 1951, Jack Morris Auto Glass grew from one location in downtown Memphis to 10 facilities.

CARSTAR Conference 2022 Recognizes Top Performers

CARSTAR recognized top CARSTAR franchise partners in the U.S. and Canada at the awards gala of the CARSTAR Conference 2022.

VIVE Collision Earns First Subaru Certification in Maine

VIVE Collision’s partner shop, Hewitt’s Auto Body, is the first collision repair facility in Maine to become a Subaru Certified Collision Center.