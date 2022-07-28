 Consolidator Report
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Consolidator Report

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

New Products of the Week

on

CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.
Advertisement
Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Why Are Repairers So Confused About Scanning & Calibration?

The information is out there, so why are collision repairers so perplexed about scanning and recalibration?

Troubleshooting Vehicle Calibration Failures, Part 4

The environment in your shop could be the reason a calibration failed.

MORE POST

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

Trending Now

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: New Products of the Week

AirPro Diagnostics: Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Brands Acquires Tennessee-Based Jack Morris Auto Glass

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Family-owned and operated since 1951, Jack Morris Auto Glass grew from one location in downtown Memphis to 10 facilities.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Conference 2022 Recognizes Top Performers

CARSTAR recognized top CARSTAR franchise partners in the U.S. and Canada at the awards gala of the CARSTAR Conference 2022.

Read more here.

VIVE Collision Earns First Subaru Certification in Maine

VIVE Collision’s partner shop, Hewitt’s Auto Body, is the first collision repair facility in Maine to become a Subaru Certified Collision Center.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Classic Collision Boosts Footprint in Two Existing Markets

Classic Collision announced two new locations: the acquisition of Ramsey AutoBody in Lakewood, Colo., and opening of Classic Collision Wasilla in Wasilla, Alaska.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: Southeast Conference Attendees Learn About Appraisal Clause

News: ADAS Market Expected to Reach $57.9 Billion by 2030

News: Auto Techcelerators Semifinalist in SEMA Launch Pad Competition

Consolidators: CARSTAR Conference 2022 Recognizes Top Performers

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business