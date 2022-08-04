Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Jeff McKinney, owner of CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage, is a second-generation industry leader.

CARSTAR Announces New Owner at Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision

Jimmy Nguyen, the new owner of Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision, has been in the collision repair industry for 21 years.

CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.

Jeff Beavers, owner of CARSTAR Car Crafters, began his career in the collision repair industry at the age of 18.

ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House Event

After two long years, guests were able to tour a 15,000-square-foot addition, learn more about ABRA, enjoy free food and mingle with others in the community.