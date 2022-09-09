 Consolidator Report
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Consolidator Report

on

New Products of the Week

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision Repair in Kansas
Advertisement

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: New Products of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision Repair in Kansas

Current Issues

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Brands Acquires Auto Glass Fitters

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Auto Glass Fitters has been in business for more than a decade and established a strong East Coast presence along with service coverage in over 35 states through a combination of service locations and mobile units.

Read more here.

Dean Fisher of CARSTAR Retires After 50 Years in Collision

Longtime industry veteran, former CARSTAR franchisee and current Driven Brands Collision President Dean Fisher has announced his retirement for the end of the year.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision Repair in Kansas

This transaction gives Crash Champions eight locations in the Sunflower State, and follows the company’s acquisition of All Angles Collision Repair last year.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Announces Wesco as New Level One Partner for 2022

News: CREF Board of Trustees Welcomes Two New Members

Associations: SEMA Announces Scholarship and Loan Forgiveness Winners

News: MSO Symposium Conference Agenda Released

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business