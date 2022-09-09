Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Auto Glass Fitters has been in business for more than a decade and established a strong East Coast presence along with service coverage in over 35 states through a combination of service locations and mobile units.

Dean Fisher of CARSTAR Retires After 50 Years in Collision

Longtime industry veteran, former CARSTAR franchisee and current Driven Brands Collision President Dean Fisher has announced his retirement for the end of the year.

Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision Repair in Kansas

This transaction gives Crash Champions eight locations in the Sunflower State, and follows the company’s acquisition of All Angles Collision Repair last year.