Consolidator Report

Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

Click Here to Read More

Driven Brands will be showcasing their portfolio of glass services at Auto Glass Week (Sept. 14-16, 2022 in San Antonio) for the first time.

Read more here.

NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Plano, Texas

Owner Mark Perkins, an Air Force veteran, worked in the medical field for more than 20 years before joining the NOVUS Glass network as a franchisee.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Grows Presence in Idaho

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Idaho through the acquisition of Treasure Valley Collision Center, which consists of two locations in Boise and Meridian.