Consolidator Report

Crash Champions has acquired Thomas Collision Center, which operates two collision repair centers in Valdosta, Ga.

Crash Champions Adds 12 Locations in California

Crash Champions has acquired Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American Collision Center, adding 12 locations across California.

NOVUS Glass Welcomes NOVUS Glass of Richmond, Va.

NOVUS Glass has welcomed NOVUS Glass of Richmond, Va., to its national network of auto glass service centers.

