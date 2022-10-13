Consolidator Report

Classic Collision Celebrates 200 Locations

Classic Collision announced it has opened their 200th state-of-the-art location, Classic Collision Energy Corridor in Houston. Read more here. Crash Champions, Service King Donate Recycled Rides to Veterans Crash Champions and Service King recently presented refurbished vehicles to 10 deserving Arizona military families through the NABC Recycled Rides program. Read more here. Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three additional facilities in the Florida panhandle — Jimmy’s Paint & Body, Precision Collision and West Florida Paint & Body.

