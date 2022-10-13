 Consolidator Report
Consolidator Report

Association News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Fix Auto USA Names Alex Doria Rookie of the Year
Paladin Industrial Coatings: Factory Pack Colors

Paladin’s 19 popular factory pack colors are offered in a 2K acrylic polyurethane technology.

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

The best tool you can have when repairing EVs is: observation, knowledge and assessment.

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

Consolidator Report

Classic Collision Celebrates 200 Locations

Classic Collision announced it has opened their 200th state-of-the-art location, Classic Collision Energy Corridor in Houston.

Crash Champions, Service King Donate Recycled Rides to Veterans

Crash Champions and Service King recently presented refurbished vehicles to 10 deserving Arizona military families through the NABC Recycled Rides program.

Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three additional facilities in the Florida panhandle — Jimmy’s Paint & Body, Precision Collision and West Florida Paint & Body.

Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale to CollisionRight

Started in 1955 by the Mills family, Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery purchased the company in 1977 and grew it from a single shop to four collision repair locations.

In this article:
Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Names Richard Fish Franchisee of the Year

Associations: SCRS to Hold Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at SEMA

Associations: SEMA Hires Senior VP of Public and Government Affairs

News: NABC to Hand Out Awards, Recycled Rides at SEMA Show

